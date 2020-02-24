Justin Bieber: “Changes” made a million sales in the world !

Justin Bieber is thrilled ! His latest album “Changes” was a resounding success : Over 1 million of streaming and physical sales.

Justin Bieber is a happy man and he is enough ! The performer of ” Yummy “ has shared an amazing news to his fans. In just 1 week, her album “Changes” has sold 1 million copies (physical sales and streaming). MCE TV explains to you everything from A to Z.

At this time, Justin Bieber is not sitting idle ! This Sunday, the interpreter of ” What Do You Mean “ was so animated with brio the “Sunday Service” of Kanye West. The two men have the same religious beliefs. On the web, internet users have also applauded the incredible performance of the star. But this is not all. A few weeks ago, fans of the singer have had the good fortune to discover ” Seasons “ series YouTube the buzz is all about.

Through this documentary, Justin Bieber is delivered without a filter. It has also exposed her daily life and her aspirations. But on February 14 last, and the husband of Hailey Baldwin has made happy ! The reason for this ? The star has unveiled her brand new album ” Changes “. A lot of his titles are also declarations of love dedicated to his wife. In any case, this album has obviously conquered the audience. More than 1 million sales in just 1 week ! The class.

Justin Bieber is back with “Changes” !

Very proud of this new, Justin Bieber has balanced its sales via its social networks. And the year 2020 will be rich in projects for the singer ! Currently, the young man is also preparing for its next world tour : ” The foreign Exchange Tour “. It should start in May in Seattle. To find its audience, and the husband of Hailey Baldwin gives background !

To do this, Justin Bieber also has therefore taken up the sport, and he is also very attention to his diet. On the Canvas, the star has immortalized his abs. And each time, all his admirers melt in front of her alluring shots. It must be said that the singer comes from far away. Suffering from Lyme disease, the husband of Hailey of Hailey Baldwin has lived a true hell. Supported by his fans and by his relatives, the interpreter of ” Baby “ is much better. And it’s a safe bet that he will put the fire on stage !