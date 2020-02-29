Justin Bieber dares a sexy dance for her new video ! (VIDEO)

Share on Facebook

Justin Bieber puts out the fire on the set of his next video : “La Bomba”. He tries to seduce her fans by attempting a sexy dance.

Justin Bieber continues to frighten the Canvas, with extracts from her clip. In these, we see the young man try a few dance steps sexy. MCE TV says it all.

As well, Justin Bieber wants to raise the temperature ? The Canadian tries a dance for the less sexy, in her new video : ” La Bomba “. While filming, the artist has, therefore, been taken in video. On the plateau, all have their eyes riveted on him, while he goes on not very caliente. We can say, the atmosphere in the clip is meant to be languid.

In addition to the hipped sexy Justin Bieber, one sees there also look very retro, with vintage cars. These are not without reminding us of those that we could cruise the streets of Cuba. In any case, the clip has all the air of wanting to reproduce this look. That said, this song could become one of the tubes of the summer.

Justin Bieber en mode caliente in ” La Bomba “

Justin Bieber will so please his fans with a clip-like retro and Latin. Indeed, the canadian artist has placed on his account Instagram in a look fluo very street wear, which also seems straight out of her new video. In the famous video clip of his hipped, it has a style a little more chic.

Yes, the interpreter of ” Baby “ has grown. Big slick hair, short sleeved shirt, tank top and pants pattern, Justin is the plays very Fifties. After having posed in underwear for Calvin Klein, the husband of Hailey Baldwin don’t seem to want to bring down the temperature.

Finally, Justin Bieber is preparing something strong for her fans. For this new tube, it will introduce J. Balvin. The singer colombian was even present on the sets, in Miami. Both were at the front of a convertible, Bieber commands. Remains to be seen whether the clip will be in line with the expectations of the fans. To follow !