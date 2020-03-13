Justin Bieber forced to reduce its tour, through lack of spectators !

Share on Facebook

According to Melty, the canadian singer Justin Bieber was forced to cut his tour. The fault to the low number of spectators

The new risk to sadden the fans of Justin Bieber, and, on the contrary, to delight his biggest haters. In fact, the canadian singer is seen in the obligation to reduce its tour. MCE explains to you all.

If the year 2020 seemed to start in the best way for him, between the release of his new album and its title that makes sense (Yummy:editor’s note), everything seems to crumble little by little. “Ecrouler” may still be a term slightly hard, but the young artist lives in a time complicated. In fact, according to our colleagues of Melty, it would therefore be forced to reduce its tour because of the low number of spectators.

Justin Bieber has over 16 years of age and no longer makes as much sensation among very young teens. Even if it is still a very beautiful boy, his “child” is no longer present and this may have had him lose many fans. This is evident in his tours. According to Melty, 10 of his concerts of the Exchange Tour are postponed and sometimes even cancelled.

The reason for this ? The low number of spectators present for the shows. For the shows maintained, these will take place in stages with a lower capacity than expected. At the start, Justin Bieber and his teams had to do concerts in front of 60 000 or even 80 000, people. In the end, it will be in enclosures containing 20,000 seats max, the sweetheart of Hailey Badwin will sing.

The coronavirus responsible for the reduction of the tour of Justin Bieber ?

If Justin Bieber and his teams have taken such a decision, it is because the places are less well sold than expected. This is why certain shows are going to be relocated, the history of bringing together sometimes several people to concerts, and to the same show.

Moreover, as the turns Melty, TMZ was to know about it: “sources close to Justin Bieber ensure that his team has taken the decision to relocate some of the concerts. To ensure to fill all the slots instead of playing in stadiums half empty. We have been told that it is possible that it brings together several concerts on a date. “

For us, a reason very “simple” explains the low number of fans for the foreign Exchange Tour: the coronavirus. The Covid-19 is more fear and force people to stay home so as not to contaminate, or be contaminated, the people that surround them. This probably explains the fact that some fans refuse to go to the show of their idol.