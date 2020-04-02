Justin Bieber has postponed all scheduled tour dates

Justin Bieber. Photo: instagram.com/justinbieber

Canadian singer Justin Bieber due to coronavirus postponed all dates on their “Changes”, is scheduled for 2020. Tour in support of their new album, released for the first time in the last five years, was to start in Seattle (USA) 14 may, says Variety.

The new dates are not yet available.

Despite the fact that Justin, along with his band, dancers and crew worked hard to prepare a stunning show, he always puts in first place the health and well-being of their fans. Justin looks forward to the opportunity to come back and speak in a safe place for all,” – said in a statement.

On the official website of the singer you can also see which concerts are postponed.

Fans of the performer are asked to keep the tickets – they will remain valid. Information about the transfer date, promised to publish in the near future.

LeMonade previously wrote that Justin Bieber released the long-awaited fifth album.