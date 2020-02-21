Justin Bieber: his new Carpool Karaoke Instead unveiled ! (VIDEO)

To the delight of fans, the new Carpool Karaoke Instead of Justin Bieber is finally out. The episode is just awesome.

Justin Bieber makes his grand return to the music scene. As well, the singer is once again presented for a Carpool Karaoke Instead of madness. MCE TV tells you more !

A CARPOOL MUSIC

In the United States, there are a series of videos that proved a massive hit on the web. You will understand, it is the Carpool Karaoke. Alongside James Corden, different stars are involved, therefore, a carpool of madness. Music, games, revelations, everything. Besides, the public loves the concept. Each video has several million views. However, the comedian also offers other videos.

Very many celebrities have shared the road with James. Migos, One Direction, or Billie Eilish, we do not account more ! Indeed, a Frenchman was recently lent to the game. It is, therefore, Camille Combal. The great class ! However, this is not him it is all about. For this new episode, the host, american has invited Justin Bieber in his car.

Justin Bieber for a Carpool Karaoke unreleased

Recently, Justin Bieber has unveiled his latest album. It is, therefore, of foreign Exchange, available since February 14. Without surprise, the project is already a real hit. For the occasion, the singer has once again joined James Corden in his vehicle. Besides, this is his 3rd passage. It is necessary to believe that the star loves the concept.

The two friends seem to be a lot of fun. They then sang, chatted and even played a tug of war. Contest of strength that the singer has won hands down. After regaining Yummy, thea star is also assigned on his marriage recent. ” Being married is the best thing that ever happened to me “. I have to believe that with Haley Baldwin, the young man runs of happy days. Let’s wish them all the happiness !