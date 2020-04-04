Justin Bieber promotes the natural and the return to the sources, in the clip “Changes” !

Share on Facebook

Justin Bieber unveils his latest video “Changes”. It tells you more about this clip, which promotes the natural and the return to the sources !

Since the beginning of the confinement, the singer had chosen to put in the work. In fact, he said, want to take advantage of this free time to do some new songs.

In the meantime, this April 2, we discovered the video of the song “Changes” by Justin Bieber. The latter continues to exploit his new album which bears the same title as the song.

Moreover, it had been unveiled on the 14th of February last. Since then, the singer makes us discover little by little his songs on YouTube.

The artist has provided a video new to its fans. Indeed, it illustrates how natural the song ” Changes “.

Thus, we see the singer appear alone, sitting around a fire. Then, we see Justin Bieber walk in the forest or on a frozen lake.

A clip clean, a minimalist, which advocates the return to the sources and the connection to nature. Directed by Michael D. Ratner the clip has been viewed more than 800 000 times !

Justin Bieber: his tour postponed

This last clip is added to the list of those that Justin Bieber has recently released. As ” Habitual “, “E. T.” or even ” Avalaible “.

There are also “All Around Me” and ” Come Around Me “, from her new opus. To discover !

The other hand, Justin Bieber was scheduled to start his tour on the 14th of may next. However, the singer has postponed his tour due to the coronavirus.

Without surprise ! Thus, all of his dates planned for 2020 are cancelled or deferred.

The singer and his team of dancers have worked very hard for the tour Changes. ” It has always been is the health and well-being of its fans in the foreground “. Can I read it on one of his posts Instagram.

He finally asks her fans to keep the tickets. The artist did not set any date. Case to follow.