Justin Bieber released two dance clip on the song All Around Me and Habitual

25-year-old singer Justin Bieber, who has returned to his music career and broke the record of Elvis Presley, presented two dance clip on the song All Around Me and Habitual.

Both compositions were included in the new Bieber album Changes, which was released on February 14.

Videos – the visual part of the project “Changes: The Movement”, where the musician demonstrates the talents of their favorite choreographers and dancers. Directed by Nick demur, who worked with him on the Believe tour.

As previously reported, Iggy Pop has released a music video for the song We Are The People dedicated to the musician Lou reed.