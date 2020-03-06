Justin Bieber scared of David Beckham

David Beckham. Photo: gq-magazine.co.uk

The legend of English football David Beckham was the victim of a prank canadian singer and his friend Justin Bieber.

So Beckham became the hero of the show Ellen DeGeneres. During the broadcast presenter started the topic about the children of David and Victoria Beckham love Justin Bieber.

They love so much Justin. I heard that the sons before was supposed to have Harper, they wanted to be called Justin — if it’s a boy and Justin — if it’s a girl” began to speak DeGeneres.

At this point, out of the box, which was near, jumped Bieber and screamed. Beckham looks to remain calm, but it was clear that he was scared.

I’m sorry, they wanted me to do it. All I’ve got to run,” said the singer and ran away.

Later, David admitted that he did not expect this.