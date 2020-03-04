Justin Bieber unveils the video for “All Around Me” ! (VIDEO)

Share on Facebook

The singer Justin Bieber revealed to his fans the music video for its title “All Around Me”. For once, it does not appear in the video !

The singer Justin Bieber publishes two excerpts from her album. It reveals then the clip of “All Around Me” and ” Habitual “. A detail surprised her fans ! MCE explains to you all.

He is back on the front of the stage ! And nothing stops it ! On the occasion of Valentine’s day, Justin Bieber released his album ” Changes “. Moreover, the latter had already unveiled also the clip of one of his pieces, ” Yummy “, a month earlier. In this video, the darling Hailey Baldwin takes the stage. Sitting at the table, he took advantage of a menu is gargantuan ! In short, the young man wants to win again !

That was before ! As the name of the album indicates, Justin Bieber has changed. Now, the singer aspires to something else. But while remaining himself ! On 3 march, he then published another excerpt from ” Changes “. This is the clip of ” All Around Me “. Moreover, the video on Youtube is titled ” foreign Exchange: The Movement “.

Very true to his passion, Justin Bieber can’t make a video without dancers ! Thus, he unveils a new “video clip dancing” to ” All Around Me “. This video made unanimously ! The fans love it ! In one day, the canadian star has over a million views ! But a detail in a bell !

Justin Bieber has two clip-dancing

For this clip, Justin Bieber has given everything ! Or almost. In fact, a young couple reveals a choreography, a poetic and intimate. These last are locked in a room. But the walls seem to move with every movement of dance ! Moreover, the video stops on a nice plan. The two artists entwine, until the walls are closing in on them.

But the fans are not passed to the side of this detail ! During the 2 minutes and 32 seconds of video, the singer of 26 years does not appear on the screen. For once, the husband of Hailey Baldwin did not want to be put in scene ! Indeed, it is as well for the second clip, “Habituals” he revealed on the same day.

His fans are they disappointed ? Quite the contrary ! They love this style of clip ! To realize this, just scroll through the comments. ” Let’s take a moment to appreciate each dance movement that they have succeeded “, ” Philip Chbeeb and Mackenzie Duetman have made a choreography mémorisante. Absolutely beautiful and so well done. This goes so well with the beautiful song of Justin “, ” Perfect choreography for a perfect song “, one can read under the video.