Justin Bieber unveils video clips “Intentions” and “Come Around Me” !

So, Justin Bieber made the promotion of his new album : Changes. On this occasion, the Canadian has unveiled two new clips. Oh yes, the husband of Hailey Baldwin reserve a lot of surprise to his fans for the first time.

In any case, his videos have really liked his community. For evidence, 2 million people have seen her video clip ” Intentions “ to only one day of publication. A blessing for Justin, who has come a long way since ” Baby “.

That said, Justin has wanted to do things in a big way, with its two clips that he wanted to be very visual. In fact, the singer has been the concern of aesthetics to illustrate his 2 new sounds. He introduced talented dancers, not unhappy to rob him of the spotlight.

Justin Bieber: it delivers two clips very visual

Any door to believe that Justin Bieber has focused on the visual aspect of his videos, for his new opus. “There we are. As promised, I worked with my friend and choreographer Nick Demoura to make an album visual for ‘Change’ “, said the artist on Twitter.

Having said this, we had already seen a glimpse of the filming of another movie clip a little earlier : ” The Bomba “. Yes, Justin Bieber has dared to a dance for the less caliente. Result : the clip seems to be very colorful, and very inspired by the vintage touch and colorful streets of Cuba.

For ” Come Around Me “, Justin Bieber then left it up to talented dancers. They appear dressed in masks fluo, all in a disused warehouse. A very street, in fact. In ” Intentions “, there follows a battle on the dance floor, between two groups ; the girls against the boys. We let you discover.