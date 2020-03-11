Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak released the song Don’t Slack cartoon Trolls 2

Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak released the song Don’t Slack – it was included in the soundtrack of the new movie “Trolls 2: World tour”, in which both musicians give voice to the characters.

Previously, Justin Timberlake and SZA released a video for the song “The Other Side” from the movie “Trolls 2”.

Recall, the sequel “Trolls” will be released in Ukraine on 19 March 2020. The trailer can be viewed here.

In the last part of lovers hugs and merry songs were given back evil to Bergen. Now the main characters have to learn that outside their village, there are other trolls with completely different music preferences (funk, country, techno, classic, pop and rock). But they have to unite in order to defeat another enemy.

As previously reported, the Ukrainian language cartoon voiced MONATIK, the front-woman of the band the Hardkiss Yulia Sanin, DANTES and TAYANNA.