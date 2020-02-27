Justin Timberlake and SZA released a video for the song “The Other Side” from the soundtrack of the cartoon Trolls 2

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Джастин Тимберлейк и SZA выпустили клип на песню The Other Side из саундтрека мультфильма Тролли 2

Justin Timberlake and SZA released the song The Other Side – it was included in the soundtrack of the new movie “Trolls 2: World tour,” in which Timberlake voices one of the characters.

Along with the song came the clip, the clip was directed by Daniel Russell.

Recall, the sequel “Trolls” will be released in Ukraine on 19 March 2020. The trailer can be viewed here.

In the last part of lovers hugs and merry songs were given back evil to Bergen. Now the main characters have to learn that outside their village, there are other trolls with completely different music preferences (funk, country, techno, classic, pop and rock). But they have to unite in order to defeat another enemy.

As previously reported, the voice of Ozzy Osbourne speak of the second main villain of the cartoon — king Trash, the leader of the rock trolls. Together with his daughter, the Queen barb (Rachel bloom), he’s going to destroy all the other genres of music to rock dominated the world.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
