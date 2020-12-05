Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Sad news

Justin Timberlake, 39, and Jessica Biel, 38, appear again the house blessing to hang crooked. Last year the singer was caught like him got close to an acting colleague in private. After he publicly apologized to his wife, it became quiet around the two of them. Now it is revealed that Jessica probably has never forgiven her husband.

Cheating scandal causes a stir

It is almost a year ago, that paparazzi caught Justin Timberlake holding hands with someone other than his wife Jessica Biel. The woman was his Fellow actor Alisha Wainwright, With whom he played lovers in front of the camera for the drama “Palmer”. Apparently the two of them continued to crackle even after the shooting ended.

Public apology

One big shock these photos were obviously for Justin’s wife Jessica Biel. It is therefore not surprising that after the photos were published, the “Cry me a River” interpreter and the actress a marriage crisis was said. But Justin apparently didn’t want his marriage to end and so he apologized public on Instagram with the following words from the 38-year-old:

I drank too much during the night and I regret my behavior. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for letting me know such an embarrassing situation have exposed and continue to focus on to be the best husband and father.

Then it became calm around the couple, but now it seems like Justin and Jessica never got past the past.

To this day she has not forgiven him

After the Hollywood couple was initially quiet after the marital crisis, this followed in the summer of this year the good news that Justin and Jessica have become parents for the second time. A confirmation of the two stayed away so far. A close insider now wants to know that the birth of their second child should even cause the next crisis. In an interview with the American magazine “UsWeekly”, the insider reported that the singer was well in the eyes of his wife “broken all his promises” by wanting to go back to work and thus Jessica often leaves alone with the two children. The source also alludes to the fact that Jessica is her husband never forgave the story with Alisha Wainwright:

It is a problem. There’s just no trust there.

The couple, who have been married for eight years, have apparently been going for some time to therapyto come to terms with their marriage and the problems that came with it. Whether Justin and Jessica get their differences out of the way and let the past rest, remains to be seen. Fingers crossed!