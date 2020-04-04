Juventus Managua U-20 vs Diriangen U-20 live streaming free: preview, betting tips

Juventus Managua U-20 vs Diriangen U-20 live streaming free

Juventus Managua U-20 – Diriangen U-20. Forecast for the Championship of Nicaragua (April 5, 2020)

In one of the matches of the 14th round of the Nicaraguan youth championship, Juventus Managua U-20 will play against Diriangen U-20 on the night of Saturday to Sunday – we made a forecast.

Juventus Managua U-20

Juventus won an important victory in the last round. The team played away from Chinandega and achieved a 2-0 success. Thanks to this victory, the capital club came close to the second line in the standings and is now at a distance of two points from it.

At home, the team plays quite successfully. In the last five home games, she lost only two points.

Diriangen U-20

Diriangen played a 3-3 draw in the final round at home with Walter Feretti. One point scored is not much reflected in the tournament position of the team. She takes the last place in the standings, earning only eight points in 13 matches.

On the road for the last six fights, Diriangen earned just one point.

Statistics and personal meetings

Juventus have won four of their last five matches at home.

Diriangen have lost five of their last six away matches.

In five of the last six away matches, Diriangen missed at least twice.

In the first round, Juventus beat Diriangen away 3-1.

Forecast

Juventus is the undisputed favorite of the match. The team plays well at home, and in the last two matches in the home arena scored at least three goals. It is quite possible to expect success in this match.

