Juventus v Inter: live streaming free for the Serie A

Juventus v Inter: forecast and bets on Serie A match (March 1, 2020)

Inter can not beat Juventus for six matches, but whether to expect the success of the “old lady” and March 1 – we prepared our forecast. How will the match end?

Juventus

Juventus continues to chase another scudetto, but this season it has faced fierce resistance. At the moment, the main competitor of the Maurizio Sarri team is Lazio – the Romans have only one point less. “Inter” is located at a distance of six points, but has a match less, which does not exclude him from the championship race.

In the week, Juventus played in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League with Lyon, where it failed. Despite all the predictions, the “old signora” lost to the crisis rival with a score of 0: 1 away, seriously reducing their chances of reaching the quarter-finals.

The ugly game of Juventus and regular mistakes have already raised a wave of rumors of castling in the position of head coach – the name Massimiliano Allegri is increasingly popping up in the press.

They will not play Demiral and Douglas Costa.

Inter M

“Inter” is full of desire to win this season, at least one of the trophies, but so far has not been particularly successful. The team of Antonio Conte several times in the course of the season was at the top, but if earlier only Juventus had beaten it out of there, now it has pulled itself into the champion race and Lazio, which has already beaten the Nerazzurri in the table.

The fault of Inter in the 24th round is to blame – in Rome he opposed Lazio and won the first half, but in the end he could not take even one point. The Romans won, although not too confident, but a well-deserved victory 2: 1, having displaced Inter from second place. In the Europa League, the “Nerazzurri” confidently passed “Ludogorets”, beating him 4-1 in the sum of two matches – Getafe will be their next opponent.

They will not play Gagliardini and Sensi.

Statistics

Juventus have not lost to Inter in any of their last six matches – four wins and two draws

Juventus scored 11 wins in 12 Serie A home games this season, one game ended in a draw

In only one of the last three away matches, Inter managed to win

Forecast

Juventus played very weakly in France this week, losing to Lyon, although the match did not do without scandalous judges, in general, players can blame the defeat only themselves. Already today the Italian champion has the opportunity to confound critics, but more importantly, to gain an advantage in points over one of his main competitors, the owners will definitely not have problems with motivation.

“Inter” is also far from ideal, “Nerazzurri” will certainly try to give the hosts a fight, but they are not definitely a favorite – Juventus is always dangerous at home, he needs victory like air, so the guests have a minimum chance of points.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Juventus . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.60