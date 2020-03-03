Juventus vs Milan: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Juventus vs Milan: prediction for the Italian Cup match (March 4, 2020)

In the first match, Milan managed not to lose to Juventus, but whether the Rossoneri will be able to remain undefeated on March 4 in Turin – the answer is in our forecast. How will the teams play?

Juventus

Juventus has problems this season – Maurizio Sarri’s team does not show the football that fans expect from her, and her results often leave much to be desired. While the “old signora” is the second in Serie A – “Lazio” is two points ahead, but the “eagles” have played more for the match, so the Italian champion can easily regain the pedestal.

In the last match, Juventus failed again – in the away match with Lyon, which is only fifth in the French championship, the “old Signora” was defeated 0-1, showing football of not the best quality. The fate of Sarri in Juventus directly depends on the return match, a defeat in which will surely force the leadership to dismiss.

Will not play Demiral .

Milan

“Milan” also does not justify the forecasts of fans – after 25 rounds, the team of Stefano Pioli is only in seventh place in the table. The Rossoneri may well compete for the Europa League, given a three-point gap from the sixth Napoli, but they are unlikely to be able to sway more – the fourth Atalanta is 12 points away.

In the last round, Milan had every chance to bring three points from Florence – the Rossoneri were in the lead and had a numerical advantage, but in the end they almost lost. Draw 1: 1 further removed the team from the Champions League area, and showed that there were plenty of problems in the game.

Nevertheless, the final of the Italian Cup for Milan may become a panacea – in the home match they looked no weaker than Juventus, and his position cannot be called hopeless.

Hernandez and Ibrahimovic were disqualified .

Statistics

In the last six home games, Juventus won six victories

In the last seven home games, Juventus won seven victories over Milan

In only one of the last six matches in all tournaments did Milan manage to win

Forecast

Juventus will definitely only strive to win today – he made plenty of mistakes this season, but so far he has a chance to win in all tournaments in which he takes part. “Old Signora” is especially dangerous in her field – in Turin she only once allowed herself to play a draw in Serie A, and in the Champions League she won all three home matches.

“Milan” is unstable, away against Juventus, he plays very poorly, today he will play without a number of key players, which certainly makes the hosts favorite.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast – the victory of Juventus . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.70