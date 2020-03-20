Kaceytron to be a joke shameful on the covid-19 and is ban from Twitch !

Share on Facebook

Because of a joke on the Covid-19 deemed to be in bad taste by the platform Twitch, the account of Kaceytron is banned for a time.

Registered on Twitch, the streameuse Kaceytron is banned from the platform because of his behavior. Its valve on the Covid-19 does not pass ! MCE explains to you all.

Kaceytron would have done better to shut up ! It is in any case what the platform Twitch wants to make him understand. Because in the platform, in full effervescence, is very monitored !

Moreover, the hearings increase this confinement period ! When they log on, the streamers are all at home. But at this moment, there are still more people in the house.

In fact, the population is confined because of the Covid-19, trying to pass the time on Twitch. But the French are not the only ones to experience the same fate. Other countries are subject to the same rules !

Then, the streameuse Kaceytron plays ! She knows that she can further increase her views past few days ! Thus, thousands of eyes arise on the pretty young woman !

Thanks to this large audience, Kaceytron wants to play the card of humor. Thus, she embarks on the subject of the Coronavirus. But you have to believe that this is not appealing to the platform ! The proof !

Kaceytron is a risque joke on Twitch

In the United States, the balance of the sick does not rise as much as in Europe. Also, a lot of young americans meet again in the streets, including the Spring Break.

The inhabitants do not acknowledge the gravity of the situation. Yet, the hour is serious ! But they are convinced that it is a small disease. But this is not the case at all !

It, Kaceytron didn’t know ! On the platform, the young woman is in full live with 9 other streameuses, all also popular and serious in the game Twitch. And it slips…

In fact, one of them asks him a question. “Embrasserais you Quackity (editor’s note : a youtubeur) if he had the coronavirus ? “But its response has not gone unnoticed by the platform !

“Yes. Moreover, we will leave the quarantine, and we would attempt to spread the virus as much as possible because the world would be much better without the old and without the poor,” says Kaceytron.

But Twitch does not support her sense of humor ! Thus, the platform, banned his account. In any case, the young woman seemed to regret her comment. In a tweet, she apologized.