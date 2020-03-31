Kaia Gerber decided to run a readers ‘ club

Kaia Gerber on the show Givenchy Spring Summer 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Model Kaia Gerber decided to start a club of readers in Instagram.

I know that we all feel isolated, so I figured out how to fix it”, — she wrote.

Every week, Gerber will call a book, and after 7 days, live, to discuss the read with friends or writers.

Start Kaya offers a novel Irish writer Sally Rooney “Normal people”, which became an international bestseller in 2018.

4 APR at 17:00 Kaya invites everyone to join the discussion of this book.