Kaia Gerber decided to run a readers ‘ club

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Кайя Гербер решила запустить читательский клуб

Kaia Gerber on the show Givenchy Spring Summer 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Model Kaia Gerber decided to start a club of readers in Instagram.

I know that we all feel isolated, so I figured out how to fix it”, — she wrote.

Every week, Gerber will call a book, and after 7 days, live, to discuss the read with friends or writers.

Start Kaya offers a novel Irish writer Sally Rooney “Normal people”, which became an international bestseller in 2018.

4 APR at 17:00 Kaya invites everyone to join the discussion of this book.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article