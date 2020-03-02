Kanye West in Paris: it celebrated its Sunday Service ! (VIDEO)

Share on Facebook

To celebrate its Sunday Service, Kanye West is making in a city that he chooses at the last minute. This weekend, he was in Paris !

Every weekend, rapper Kanye West celebrates the day of God. For the latter, the latter holding its Sunday Service in Paris in the 10th arrondissement. MCE tells you more !

No, it is not income to loot the KFC Strasbourg Saint-Denis. But rather to celebrate God ! While his past is not very gospel, Kanye West now wants to behave as a good christian. To mix the religion and the song, the rapper has found the solution : the ” Sunday Service “.

As well, Kanye West staged a concert-message every Sunday. But not always in the same place ! In effect, the sweetheart of Kim Kardashian chooses the city at the last minute. So far, the latter has always held his “Sunday Service” in the United States. But this weekend, he has moved to France !

It is a real surprise for the French christians ! In the Xe arrondissement of Paris, the artist is surrounded by 120 singers gospel this morning for his ” Sunday Service “. Thus, the theatre located in the neighborhood of The Chapel, was quick to tweet : ” Sunday service. Kanye West, this Sunday morning, the Bouffes du Nord.” Video to support !

Kanye West is said saved by the religion

On social networks, the videos are coming ! Moreover, these have been aired by his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, who came with their daughter North, and a small handful of invited as Simon Porte Jacquemus, Olivier Rousteing. Thus, one sees the rapper standing next to a pianist. These are surrounded by a hundred singers gospel songs. All are dressed in a long dress beige !

For Kanye West, there is no doubt about it. Religion has saved it ! In an interview with TMZ, the rapper, 43-year-old says ” from now on, all I want to do is serve Christ. I want every song I sung, has a part of my testimony, to include christianity. And include the element of worship to our great God. “

Today, the artist swears by God. Moreover, has released an album, entitled , “Jesus is the king “, last fall. In fact, his ” Sunday Service “ enables him to preach the good word.