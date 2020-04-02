KARDi B. during the quarantine, she became the Queen of Instagram video

Cardi Bi. Photo: instagram.com/iamcardib

American Grammy-nominated rapper and songwriter Cardi Bi during the quarantine, she became the Queen of Instagram clips. Video performer in March was the most viewed on the platform, moreover, for her – and the top five of the top ten, says Variety.

According to the American firms in China specializing in the analysis of the video and music, as well as rights management, video KARDi Bi that it continues to play, stored food and a little scared, became the leader in the period up to March 30, gaining 27.8 million hits. A DJ and producer iMarkkeyz even made him dance Remix.

Overall, five of her movies from the total of the top ten has been viewed nearly 110 million times.

They all somehow relate to the topic of coronavirus: in particular, the singer showed how the tilt tower of Jenga blocks; laughs when Donald trump greets the elbow; is surprised that her video got to report Chinese television.

Account KARDi Bi, in which almost 62 million followers, is currently number 35 among the most popular in Instagram (except the platform).

