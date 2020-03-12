Karma in action: cases NBA player mocked the coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

NBA team Utah jazz Rudy Gobert, who had identified the coronavirus, a few days ago was making fun of the disease, considering the worldwide concern because of the epidemic are unfounded.

Economist Vladimir Kompaniets posted in Facebook a video in which the star player of the American basketball championship decided to make a joke after a conversation with the journalists after the press conference, specially touched all the microphones and voice recorders, which stood on the table.

It is noted that now all the basketball players “Utah” and five teams who played a team of Gober in the last days, will be checked for COVID-19. Ukrainian Sviatoslav mykhailiuk, who plays for Detroit, had faced Utah jazz in the night of 7 to 8 March.

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
