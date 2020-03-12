Karma in action: cases NBA player mocked the coronavirus

NBA team Utah jazz Rudy Gobert, who had identified the coronavirus, a few days ago was making fun of the disease, considering the worldwide concern because of the epidemic are unfounded.

Economist Vladimir Kompaniets posted in Facebook a video in which the star player of the American basketball championship decided to make a joke after a conversation with the journalists after the press conference, specially touched all the microphones and voice recorders, which stood on the table.

Rudy Gobert

It is noted that now all the basketball players “Utah” and five teams who played a team of Gober in the last days, will be checked for COVID-19. Ukrainian Sviatoslav mykhailiuk, who plays for Detroit, had faced Utah jazz in the night of 7 to 8 March.

