Karolina Plishkova vs Bernard Pera: live streaming free for the WTA Doha

Karolina Plishkova – Bernard Pera. Forecast for the WTA Doha match (February 25, 2020)

At the tournament in Doha on February 25, Carolina Plishkova will play against Bernard Pera. Is the third racket of the world ready for a confident start? – get acquainted with our forecast for the match.

Carolina Plishkova

With the tournament in Doha, Carolina Plishkova has pleasant memories. In 2017, a Czech tennis player took the title in these competitions.

Last week in Dubai, Plishkova confidently started with a victory over Mladenovic (6-1, 6-2). However, in the quarterfinal match against Rybakina, she could not oppose anything to the opponent at the reception (6-7, 3-6). Against Pera, reception problems are also possible. The American serves the first ball very well.

Bernard Pera

For the first time in the career of Bernard Pera in Doha, she entered the second round. In 2018, the tennis player successfully overcame the qualification, but in the first round of the main net she lost to Johanna Comte (6-7, 1-6). Last season, Bernard was not able to overcome the qualification.

This year, the American successfully passed two qualification rounds and very confidently outplayed Caroline Garcia in the main draw (6-3, 6-1). Note that I never gave my serve to an opponent, took more than 80% of the points in the first serve.

Statistics

Plishkova and Pera did not play among themselves.

In the 2020 season, Pera won six out of nine matches.

Plishkova has seven wins in nine games this season.

Carolina Plishkova is not a reliable game at the reception. In matches against well-serving rivals, the Czech tennis player infrequently arranges defeats and breaks high minus odds. Pera in Doha spent three matches, played out and is able not to lose big.

Our forecast is the victory of Pera with the handicap (+5.5) of games for a coefficient of 1.66 in BC Parimatch.