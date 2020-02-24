Kasympasha vs Denizlispor live streaming free

Kasympasha – Denizlispor. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (February 24, 2020)

In our forecast for the match on February 24, “Kasympasha” – “Denizlispor”, we rated the favorite. The home team has not been able to win eight consecutive matches in the league. Will they be able to start winning?

Kasympasha

“Kasympasha” performs terribly this season. The team in the Super League is in 17th place with 16 points in the relegation zone. In addition to the regular season, the club also played in the country’s cup, but there he reached the 1/8 finals and lost to Alanyaspor (4: 5). The past five games for the Apaches have ended in a bad way. They managed to win only one victory, play a draw once and suffer three times a defeat. The team of Fuat Capa scored in the match against the same “Alanyaspor” (3: 2).

David Pavelka and Mame Tiam will not be able to take part in this confrontation. In the ranks of Autas Kara , who has four goals in the league.

Denizlispor

“Denizlispor” in this championship plays better than the opponent, but still not perfect. Now the club is on the 13th line with 24 points in the piggy bank. A club in a league cannot win seven games in a row. The last time he won against Trabzonspor (2: 1). On the road, wards of Mehmet Ozdelik play pretty well, the previous match was tied with Konyaspor (0: 0).

Hugo Rodallega scored five times.

Statistics

Kasympasha won one of five past matches.

Denizlispor lost two of its five previous games.

Kasympasha won one of the last five meetings at home.

Forecast

Both teams perform poorly in the current championship, but the guests stand out against their opponent. The club is not in the best condition now, but can compete and win the coveted three points, which has already shown this season.

Our forecast is a double chance of Denizlispor for 1.80 in BC Fonbet.