Katarzyna Dowbor revealed the secrets of the rules of the “Our New Home” program. It is already known what the participants of the show are entitled to. One of the entries is astonishing

What is allowed and what is not allowed to the participants of “Our New Home”? You will be surprised!

There is no denying that the program “Nasz Nowy Dom” for years it has aroused great interest among viewers and is really popular. The program has been run by Katarzyna Dowbor for years, who puts a lot of heart into rebuilding not only the houses, but often also the lives of the families submitted to the program.

House metamorphoses make a great impression, and renovation teams do more than they can to ensure the comfort of residents. Viewers have been wondering for years, however, what requirements must be met to get into the program and what provisions are hidden in the regulations that people participating in the show decide to sign. What are participants allowed after redevelopment? Does production have the right to take the house away from the family? Katarzyna Dowbor decided to answer these questions! You will be surprised!

Katarzyna Dowbor about the rules applicable to families who managed to help the “Our New Home” team! What is prohibited after renovation?

Rumors have been circulating on the web for some time that in certain cases the production has the right to take back the property that it has renovated. Katarzyna Dowbor decided to deny these reports and ensured that the production of the program could not take anyone home. However, there is an important condition – a family that has signed a contract with the program must live in the house for at least a year after the renovation.

Dowbor decided to answer a question from a woman who heard that the production takes houses after two years episodes.

I was shocked that someone would spread such a rumor, because we would never take someone else's property in our lives. We come in as guests, renovate and leave – she added in an interview with Pomponik.

