Kate beckinsale decided to talk about the collaboration with Harvey Weinstein

The new York court has sentenced a producer, rapist Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison. Actress Kate Beckinsale, whose name appeared in the list of victims, responded to the triumph of justice and decided to tell a personal story.

The star was one of those Harvey Weinstein propositioned in exchange for roles in Hollywood films. On a day when a long legal battle ended with the victory of the victims, Kate beckinsale recalled his own experience of cooperation with the producer during the filming of the drama romance “Serendipity” (Serendipity).

Premiere the premiere was held on 5 October 2001, a few weeks after September 11 in new York were committed by the biggest terrorist attack in human history. Then the city was seized with panic, with grief for the nearly three thousand victims. The cast picture refused to fly to the US to present “Intuition” secular elite. However, the appearance of the main characters on the red carpet of the event insisted himself, Harvey Weinstein.

On the personal page in instagram Kate beckinsale has published photos from the red carpet and admitted that producer is not a joke angered her discreet appearance. The next day he called her in their house to their daughters played together. But as soon as they were left alone, Harvey Weinstein began yelling at Kate because she would have to appear at the premiere in a slinky dress and enchant the audience with a lush neckline and a slender body.

You ruined my opening night. If I was doing the red carpet, you wear bodycon dresses, you traces buttocks, you traces Breasts, you have to be look like a lesbian… This is my Royal premiere. And if I want the kitty on the red carpet, I get it – remember the words of the producer, the star.

Kate beckinsale stressed that this is only part of her unfortunate experience with Harvey Weinstein, which does not come under the consideration of the court. However, she stressed that his actions are not a crime, and cruel bullying and abuse that nobody could stop: “This is a huge relief for me and all women who have suffered from sexual harassment or rape, and I hope that this experience will deter such behavior in this and in any other industry.”

Recall that in late February, the court recognized pressagny Harvey Weinstein guilty of forced oral sex with a former assistant of Project Runway Mimi Haley in 2006 and rape of actress Jessica Mann that 2013 hoping to start your career. At the same time, blame Harvey Weinstein’s three most serious crimes was never established – predatory sexual violence and rape in the first degree. These are the offences that could cause a life sentence offensive producer.