Kate Middleton has revealed a new photo with the kids in honor of mother’s Day

On 22 March, the UK traditionally celebrates mother’s Day. The pandemic coronavirus Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged families to celebrate this holiday apart, congratulating mothers remotely.

Kate Middleton, who together with her husband Prince William yesterday visited the call centre of the ambulance service in London, published in honor of mother’s Day new family photos with older children, four year old Princess Charlotte and six-year-old Prince George. Charlotte “rides” on the back of my mother, George is my father. The picture was taken during a way out in the country in Norfolk, where the couple has an estate Anmer hall.

Catherine also showed a handmade card which was given to her son.

In the accounts of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in social networks was also posted a photograph of Kate in infancy — at the hands of her mother Carole Middleton. And the picture of Princess Diana with sons William and Harry.

“Mothers, old and new, and families who spend the day together or apart. We are thinking of you at this difficult time. Happy mother’s day”, — stated in the post.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter