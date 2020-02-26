Kate Middleton in cheap sneakers practiced self-defense techniques (photos, video)

Kate Middleton, who recently visited with her husband Prince William at the theatre, 26 Feb solo visited the Olympic stadium in London. 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge is patron of the charity SportsAid, helps young British athletes in the early stages of their careers. Kate met with young athletes and their parents. She also took part in the race and had mastered some self-defense techniques — including Taekwondo. He taught her the Lutala Muhammad — British Taekwondo, two-time Olympic medalist and European champion.

According to Daily Mail, Kate was dressed in a green culottes from the cheap brand Zara (on sale they cost less than eight dollars), a green jumper and white sneakers from Marks & Spencer costing only $ 38.

Any good, @LutaloMuhammad? https://t.co/2i4pZ5f6FL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2020

Meanwhile, brother-in-law Kate, Prince Harry, who arrived a day earlier to Scotland from Canada, took part in the opening of the summit Travalyst ecotourism. The event is held in Edinburgh. 35-year-old Harry, who is going along with his wife Meghan Markle relinquish the Royal authority on 31 March, asked people to address him simply by name, without “Your Royal Highness”. Queen Elizabeth allowed Harry and Megan officially to retain their Royal titles, but they can’t use them in his commercial activities. . This angered Megan and Harry, which they expressed publicly.

