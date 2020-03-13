Kate Middleton photographed on the street: the Duchess bought books for their children (photos)

Kate Middleton, who recently held a reception at Buckingham Palace and which was a break in her busy work schedule, popped up on the streets of London. The Duchess of Cambridge bought books for their children George, Charlotte and Louis in popular bookstore Waterstones, which is located near the residence of Cambridge — Kensington Palace. As reported by the sellers, Kate asked them to show her children’s books on historical and military subjects.

The newspaper writes Daily Mail, 38-year-old wife of Prince William was dressed in jeans, a blue coat, and a Mulberry turtleneck to match. On her feet she wore comfortable shoes virtually no heels. After leaving the shop, the Duchess sat in her waiting car.

