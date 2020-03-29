Kate Middleton showed his work: its a reference book – “the hound of the Baskervilles” (photo)

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are now, like other members of the Royal family, in isolation, have published photographs from their workplaces in their Norfolk estate, Anmer Hall, where they now reside with their three children.

The Duchess of Cambridge posed, holding up the phone in the same pant suit, which have previously visited a call centre of the ambulance service in London.

At the same time you can see part of the interior. So, according to the publication Daily Mail, on the table Kate set expensive of Penguin books in the design Coralie Bickford-Smith, including “the hound of the Baskervilles” by Arthur Conan Doyle, “Mansfield Park” Jane Austen, “the picture of Dorian gray” by Oscar Wilde and other classic works of English literature.

Visible is also a sofa, an armchair and a cozy seat, equipped on the windowsill overlooking the garden.

Prince William photographed on the background of the marble fireplace. In the frame were also a printer, a dresser and a porcelain lamp.

Meanwhile, William’s father Prince Charles, who had previously identified coronavirus, spends time at his Scottish estate Birkhall near Balmoral castle. Prince, who feels well only visit his old friends — proteins. He always leaves them nuts on your desktop. Charles ‘ wife Duchess Camilla is currently residing in other areas of Birchal.

