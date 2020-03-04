Kateryna Bondarenko vs Rebecca Peterson: live streaming free for the WTA Monterrey

Kateryna Bondarenko vs Rebecca Peterson. Forecast for the WTA Monterrey match (March 4, 2020)

For a ticket to the quarterfinals of the tournament in Monterrey on March 4, Bondarenko and Peterson will fight. We offer a forecast for the outcome of the tennis match.

Kateryna Bondarenko

Kateryna Bondarenko started successfully in the 2020 season . At the very first tournament in Shenzhen she was able to reach the quarter-finals. In the future, continued to perform at the same level failed. At Australian Open and at the tournament in Hua Hin, she lost in the opening matches.

After a two-week pause, Bondarenko moved to Mexico. Last week in Acapulco in the second round, she lost to the future winner of the tournament Watson (6-7, 2-6).

In Monterrey, Katerina started with a victory in three sets over Sorribes Tormo (4-6, 6-0, 6-2). Starting from the second set, the representative of Ukraine clearly played out and did not allow anything to be done on the court to the Spaniard.

Rebecca Peterson

A real breakthrough for Rebecca Peterson was the 2019 season. She won two trophies at once at the WTA tournaments in Nanchang and Tianjin.

In the 2020 season, Peterson could not win a single victory in the first three tournaments. Lost invariably as a favorite of bookmakers.

Only in Monterrey Peterson won the first victory in 2020. In the rivals was another Ukrainian tennis player Kozlova (3-6, 7-6, 6-4). The match turned out to be nervous, far from the best tennis was demonstrated by both rivals.

Statistics

In a personal meeting on the ground, Peterson won.

In the 2020 season, Peterson won only one match.

Bondarenko won eight victories in eight games of the current season.

Forecast

Both tennis players are not stable, which is fully manifested in the first round matches. Peterson has been on the lookout for his last year game from the start of the new season. Bondarenko, for all his instability, not the most reliable game on his pitch, fights in every match, tries to drag rivals into lengthy rallies, forcing him to make mistakes. We do not think that in the current game Peterson deserves such an obvious favorite status in the upcoming match.

Our forecast is the victory of Bondarenko with a handicap (+5) of games for a coefficient of 1.52 in BC Betting League.