Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov interrupted honeymoon in Thailand due to coronavirus

Famous ballet dancers Catherine Kuchar and Alexander Stoyanov was not necessary to enjoy a romantic holiday in Thailand. Their peace violated the coronavirus and was forced to urgently return to Ukraine.

“With the tour operator frantically trying to get tickets and to urgently return to Ukraine. But while will continue to delight you with beautiful views and to think about the positive. I have never in my life have never been easy, and my #honeymoon, 10 years later, is proof of that… won’t count the days that we had to leave nepereinami in Thailand and not going to regret the most important thing now is to return home…”, — wrote to Ekaterina on his page on Instagram.

She regrets that they had to leave the place that came to mind.

“Even what I heard about the heavenly places for a honeymoon, my imagination just couldn’t reproduce something similar. So it’s perfect for me… for us… Sasha was waiting for this vacation and had planned, if possible, will definitely come back” says Kuhar.

Alexander said that on vacation they went without children.

“The situation on these Islands is safe, cases of infection with coronavirus was not, however, we were asked to disinfect their hands every 5 metres. We went in masks, while near us were only members of our group, we avoided large crowds of people, and our group consisted of 8 people — now more than ever everyone’s safety in their hands. Despite the situation, we managed to enjoy the Andaman sea, a Thai food Paradise, a vacation on the island of Krabi and Phi Phi, to visit the Tiger cave, to feed the elephants. I even managed to Rob the monkey” — said Stoyanov.

At the time of publication, the ballet was on my way home, waiting for connecting flight to Ukraine.

