Katherine Heigl showed photos of three year old son Joshua

The actress and her young son boasted new hairstyles.

The other day Katherine Heigl has published in his Instagram a sweet photo with a three year old son Joshua. The actress said that drove children to the hairdresser and made all new haircuts, including myself. Just to pose with my mom for the pictures only agreed son and daughter — seven-year-old Adelaide and 11-year-old Nancy — “somewhere to hide”.

We all have new haircuts. Girls did not get to these pictures. Probably somewhere hiding, did not want to be photographed. But they also have new hairstyles, and we all love it! PS Girls I will catch you and show you their haircuts. They can not hide forever, wrote the actress in the microblog.