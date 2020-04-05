Katy Perry and Orlando bloom called the sex of the baby

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Кэти Перри и Орландо Блум назвали пол будущего ребенка

Orlando bloom and Katy Perry. Photo: Getty Images

American singer Katy Perry and her fiance, actor Orlando bloom has unveiled the sex of her unborn child. That they are expecting a girl, the singer said in Instagram quite a fun way.

Perry shared with subscribers a cute photo. It depicts a happy Orlando, whose face is smeared with pink cream from the cake.

Earlier, Katie talked about the fact that I wanted a girl. In particular, she told the fans at the final stage of the cricket world Cup among women in Melbourne (Australia) which was held on 8 March.

Pregnant Perry announced in early March. In particular, she has released a music video “Never Worn White”. In this video, Perry showed her tummy, wearing a transparent dress.

LeMonade previously wrote that Orlando bloom before I met Katy Perry six months refrained from sex.

 

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article