Katy Perry and Orlando bloom called the sex of the baby

Orlando bloom and Katy Perry. Photo: Getty Images

American singer Katy Perry and her fiance, actor Orlando bloom has unveiled the sex of her unborn child. That they are expecting a girl, the singer said in Instagram quite a fun way.

Perry shared with subscribers a cute photo. It depicts a happy Orlando, whose face is smeared with pink cream from the cake.

Earlier, Katie talked about the fact that I wanted a girl. In particular, she told the fans at the final stage of the cricket world Cup among women in Melbourne (Australia) which was held on 8 March.

Pregnant Perry announced in early March. In particular, she has released a music video “Never Worn White”. In this video, Perry showed her tummy, wearing a transparent dress.

