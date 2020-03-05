Katy Perry and Orlando bloom for the first time become parents

The flamboyant American singer Katy Perry and British actor Orlando bloom is preparing for the advent of the first child (the actor already has a son from model Miranda Kerr).

To such conclusion came the fans after I saw the video for the song Never been Worn White, which the singer posted on his YouTube channel on March 5.

So, in the frame of Katy Perry appeared with an already distinctly rounded belly. In particular, in the clip, the singer poses in a white dress with a plunging neckline, which highlighted the changing forms of celebrity.

Perry’s video is also published on the page in Instagram, where fans bombarded the actress with congratulations and comments:

“Congratulations! You will become a better mother,” “my baby baby”, “Mother!” “You’re a good mother.”