Katy Perry and Orlando bloom for the first time become parents

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Кэтти Перри и Орландо Блум впервые станут родителями

The flamboyant American singer Katy Perry and British actor Orlando bloom is preparing for the advent of the first child (the actor already has a son from model Miranda Kerr).

To such conclusion came the fans after I saw the video for the song Never been Worn White, which the singer posted on his YouTube channel on March 5.

So, in the frame of Katy Perry appeared with an already distinctly rounded belly. In particular, in the clip, the singer poses in a white dress with a plunging neckline, which highlighted the changing forms of celebrity.

Perry’s video is also published on the page in Instagram, where fans bombarded the actress with congratulations and comments:

“Congratulations! You will become a better mother,” “my baby baby”, “Mother!” “You’re a good mother.”

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
