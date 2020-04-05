Katy Perry and Orlando bloom has declassified the sex of the baby

The famous American singer Katy Perry and British actor Orlando bloom expecting first child. Star original has declassified the sex of the baby and said that she and her husband are having a girl.

Katie and Orlando recently admitted that the birth of first child was in their immediate plans, and they were looking forward to this day. They gladly shared with fans one of the main news in my life and had already told him that they expect the birth of a daughter.

The official Facebook page of Katy Perry on instagram appeared amusing photos where Orlando bloom smeared on her face a light pink cream. Lovers made a real holiday in honor of the unborn child. Earlier, the singer said that she dreams about her daughter, so her wish will come true.

The beloved actress looks incredibly happy. This photo touched the network and has caused supporters of the rapture. They filled the lovers of congratulations in the comments.

“This girl,” wrote Katie in the publication.