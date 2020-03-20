Katy Perry and Orlando bloom stocked up on products

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old Katy Perry and her future husband, 43-year-old Orlando bloom, was seen leaving Whole Foods in Los Angeles. Apparently, they decided to stock up on products for coronavirus. To the happy couple was joined by singer sister Angela and friend of the actor. Perry, which soon will be the first time mom has chosen for his comfortable tracksuit from Aviator Nation, a baseball cap and flip flops.

According to the insider, TMZ, the pair bought fresh products, frozen vegetables, a few boxes with bottled water and protein powder is plant-based. It is noteworthy that toilet paper, which has become the most scarce commodity in our days, in the basket the pair was observed.