Katy Perry and Orlando bloom will become parents

Orlando bloom and Katy Perry. Photo: Getty Images

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando bloom will become parents.

The star shared the happy news in a live broadcast in Instagram.

.@KatyPerry confirms she is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom after revealing baby bump at the end of her #NeverWornWhite music video. 👶 pic.twitter.com/K6xSivnGcB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 5, 2020

Katie also released a video for new song, Never Worn White. It star appeared in a translucent dress, presenting to the world her noticeably rounded tummy. The single word is devoted to an unmarried girl who is waiting for the big life change.

We offer you to watch video artist:

For Perry, the future baby will be born first, bloom also brings nine-year-old son Flynn from ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Recall the novel, Orlando bloom and Katy Perry became known in January 2016 at the afterparty of the “Golden globe”.

LeMonade previously wrote that Katy Perry has told how Orlando bloom proposed to her.

Recall, Katy Perry and Orlando bloom moved up the wedding.