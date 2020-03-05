Katy Perry and Orlando bloom will become parents

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Кэти Перри и Орландо Блум станут родителями

Orlando bloom and Katy Perry. Photo: Getty Images

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando bloom will become parents.

The star shared the happy news in a live broadcast in Instagram.

Katie also released a video for new song, Never Worn White. It star appeared in a translucent dress, presenting to the world her noticeably rounded tummy. The single word is devoted to an unmarried girl who is waiting for the big life change.

We offer you to watch video artist:

For Perry, the future baby will be born first, bloom also brings nine-year-old son Flynn from ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Recall the novel, Orlando bloom and Katy Perry became known in January 2016 at the afterparty of the “Golden globe”.

LeMonade previously wrote that Katy Perry has told how Orlando bloom proposed to her.

Recall, Katy Perry and Orlando bloom moved up the wedding.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article