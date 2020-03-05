Katy Perry announced her pregnancy (photos, video)

American singer Katy Perry announced that she is pregnant. First she published in Instagram a short teaser to his new clip Never Worn White. In this 35-year-old singer in a white satin gown gently hugs your belly. The fans definitely took it and began to congratulate the star.

Later 35-year-old Katie released another clip and signed it: “let’s just Say — quite an eventful summer.” And officially confirmed its hints, saying that in the summer she will give birth — as in figuratively (in terms of music) and literally — she will be the first time mother.

View this post in Instagram You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite Join me on the @YouTube watch page tonight at 8:30pm PT and chat with me (promise not a bot!) before the video premieres at 9pm PT! Publication from KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 4 Mar 2020 10:30 PST

Rumors that Perry is in the situation appeared in the beginning of February. As you know, the singer is engaged to 43-year-old British actor Orlando bloom, star of films “pirates of the Caribbean” and “Lord of the rings.” They got engaged in February 2019 after three years of Dating. In November, bloom, who has a nine-year-old son Flynn from her marriage with model of Mirando Kerr (who in October gave birth to baby Evan Spiegel), said in an interview that he wants more children.

Perry and bloom

