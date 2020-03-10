Katy Perry commented on the sex of the baby

A few days ago, 35-year-old singer announced her pregnancy in a new video work. Since then, the press did not subside news about the future replenishment in family. Katy Perry confessed that it is rather difficult to tolerate pregnancy and dreams of the firstborn was a girl.

March 7, the famous singer took part in the finals of the cricket world Cup among women. Pregnant Katy Perry showed rounded belly: magic pictures , which was held in Australia. The event was the first public appearance Katy Perry after confirming the rumors about her pregnancy, which went online last month. During the performance, the star took three concert image, each of which focused on her condition.

Before the speech among a large audience, the singer gave a kind of communication with the fans, answering their questions. Most of them related to pregnancy idol. Katy Perry did not prevaricate and frankly told fans about his personal life. She did not hide the fact that the first pregnancy has already affected her health – she already felt morning sickness.

I was so tired from jet lag. And before the flight I hurt my leg. My body is changing and I seem to be a little awkward, and commented on Katy Perry.

It seems that the singer fully understands and supports the public interest and is willing to share and other details. Just in front of hundreds of spectators Katy Perry ended his speech with the words: “I Hope we will have a girl.”