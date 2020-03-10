Katy Perry pregnant: it ensures the show !

Share on Facebook

On his account Instagram, Katy Perry has shared several pictures where she has continued the show in spite of the fact that she was pregnant !

A few days ago, Katy Perry has shared several photos on her behalf Instagram where she appeared pregnant. And the least we can say is that his fans seemed very excited for it.

In just a few months, Katy Perry is going to give birth to her first child with Orlando Bloom. And it seems that she wants to have a little girl. In fact, this Tuesday, march 10, she posted several pictures on social networks where she appeared pregnant.

Wearing a short dress slinky and pink, it has not failed to be a sensation. It has unveiled a number of pictures of the first show she did, by appearing to be pregnant. In the course of the show, Katy Perry has pointed the finger at his belly.

She also confided : “I hope that it will be a girl ! “. The question remains whether belle attends her in birth of a little girl as she wishes or a baby boy. Case to follow !

Katy Perry’s very proud of his show

In the caption of his photos Instagram, Katy Perry has also written : “If: to Break the record australian participation in a sports event, women, bats, sexy and pregnant… don’t say #InternationalWomensDay, I don’t know what it means.”

Finally, the singer also added : “Thank you to all the incredible people who came out to celebrate WOMEN and all their elements on Sunday in Melbourne at the MCG. The women are not a thing” . With its clichés, it has also raised more than 518 000 “likes” in just four hours from its fans.

In the comments of the subscribers did not fail to compliment the young woman. They have also welcomed. It must be said that it has made a sensation for his show. Despite the fact that she is pregnant, she continues to provide its shows to the delight of his fans.