Katy Perry presented the video for the song, Never Worn White

Кэти Перри презентовала клип на песню Never Worn White

American singer Katy Perry, which the court had previously ordered to pay almost $ 3 million for plagiarism, I submitted a video for the song, Never Worn White.

At the beginning and end of a song fragment from the waltz Mendelssohn. In the video, the singer appears in a flower dress and also white – similar to a wedding.

Earlier, Katy Perry released the video for the song Small Talk, removed a Ukrainian.

Recall, Justin Bieber released two dance clip on the song All Around Me and Habitual.

Maria Batterbury

