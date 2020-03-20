Katy Perry proved in court that it should not have accused of plagiarism

Katy Perry. Photo: Getty Images

American singer Katy Perry won in the court of appeal in the case of allegations of plagiarism in the song “Dark Horse”.

In July last year, the court decided that the song Katy Dark Horse 2013 copied eight notes of a Joyful Noise track 2008 rapper Flame. Then a Federal jury in the US ordered the contractor to pay $ 2.8 million to rapper Marcus gray, BBC reports.

Perry’s lawyers filed an appeal, with the result that they were able to prove that “a reasonable jury” could not independently make such a decision.

In the end, judge Christina A. Snyder of the district court in Los Angeles overturned a previous ruling in the case, admitting that the team did not Flame able so convincingly to show the similarity of passages of the track from Perry with his song, to be able to talk about copyright infringement.