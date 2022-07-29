Katya Osadcha intrigued with a post in which she hinted that their family would become larger

May 11, 2022, 14:02 | Culture

TV presenter Katya Osadcha congratulated her husband Yura Gorbunov on Angel Day.

In her appeal to her beloved, Kateryna promised that after the war they would live together again and their family would grow:

"My dear Yura, Happy Angel Day! We, like many Ukrainian families, are not together now. We cannot plan our lives, but we are alive. For this reason, we know for sure that after the victory, we will plant trees, provide assistance in reconstruction, smile a lot and will never be separated for more than one working day and our family will be bigger,'' informs Ukr.Media.

The phrase "our family will be bigger" Osadcha intrigued her fans. It should be noted that earlier they and Gorbunov discussed the adoption of a child orphaned during the war many times. Perhaps the star couple will decide on this in the near future.

