Katya Osadcha shared ideas homemade games for toddlers

Katya Osadchaya. Photo: instagram.com/kosadcha

Ukrainian TV presenter Katya Osadchaya in your Instagram account shared ideas homemade games for kids to the period of the quarantine.

Quarantine for parents – a separate test. Now, when not on site, and all appliances at home, every day we need to come up with thousands of games for kids. Ivan – three years, so entertainment it is at this age,” wrote Osadchaya.

The presenter noted that her young son hard something to get, so in their case, work better entertainment with your partner. The boy really likes to imitate parents – even the General exercises and exercises from yoga.

So try to start, and the children will join you. The main thing – that the exercises were simple, as they will easily repeat,” writes Osadchaya.

The presenter shared ideas. Photo: instagram.com/kosadcha

Kate also suggested that the following home entertainment.

“Hot-cold”. As noted by the presenter, during the course of this game family is hiding various things around the house, and in turn looking for them – it distracts the child for about twenty minutes.

“Repair” work. Writes Kate, now her son’s period of interest in repair work: the screwdrivers, hammers, nails, a toy made of wood.

All boys that age probably has a toy hammer. And the rest – your imagination, where and what you can score. For example, a toy you can hammer nails into soap. But everything is monitored. Oh, and moms will learn how to hang shelves”, – said Katya.

Sort. You can take all. Pasta, cereals and vegetables (just remember to wash it). To sort will fit anything. You can also get solid colors (of the designer) and suggest the child to lay out all the details on the flowers.

Modeling. This is another tip from Osadchaya.

Our favorite pastime is to roll out the clay like cookie dough and cut shapes. You can use salt dough and cookie cutters. And you can immediately and cookie making. Ivan this is very exciting can sculpt an hour exactly.

The search for identical elements of the same whole. Pictures (you can print them) you need to cut into pieces and mix. Get kind of puzzles, but easier than usual. And you can start even in two parts.

The game doctor. At this age, as noted by Kate, the kids already remember your trip to the doctor and are eager to repeat.

Ivan listens for a breath and takes blood from a finger, first in adults, then toys”, shares the experience of the presenter.

Also Katya Osadchaya recommends hide-and-seek, and writes that they are, of course, are not without colorings, puzzles, constructors. She also shared a little secret – the part of adult toys hiding it for a few weeks the child was playing them with great interest.

The presenter promised from time to time to write these posts, because Arsenal entertainment of their family increases.

