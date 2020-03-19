Katya Osadchaya has proposed five romantic movies for quarantine

Famous TV presenter Katya Osadchaya in quarantine together with her husband Yury Gorbunov and children spend their time at home. Since free TV stars became more real communication — less she is willing to communicate in social networks and talks about what is themselves and their children.

“In the last days is the time to think why it happened with humanity. Seems like someone decided that we need to stop and start to appreciate the things that we are so used that they ceased to notice them. Travel, gatherings with friends, going to the hairdresser, coffee at a table near the window, going to the gym, picnics…

But if you look on the other hand, if everyone is healthy, the majority of these cases can be done at home or find them an interesting alternative”, writes everything in Instagram.

In her spare time she watches movies and has prepared a selection of the most impressed of her work. Is “Two dads”, “Rocketmen”, “Parasites”, “the Goldfinch”. Lovers of films on the culinary theme, she offers to watch “Chef on wheels”, “Chef”, “chef to the President”, “Spices and passion”, “Julie and Julia”. And light movies Kate prefers romantic Comedy: “the Holiday”, “Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind,” “Book club”, “Old New year”, “One day”, “love”, “Rule of wine”, “light in the ocean.”

Quarantine usefully suggests and Nastya Kamenskikh, it shows the online training.

