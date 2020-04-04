Kayanza United vs Flambeau du Centre live streaming free: preview, betting tips

Kayanza United vs Flambeau du Centre live streaming free

Kayanza United – Flambo Center. Forecast for the championship of Burundi (April 4, 2020)

On Saturday, April 4, a series of matches will be held in the Burundi championship, in one of which Kayanza United will host the Flambo Center – we made a forecast.

Kayanza United

Kayanza is not in the best tournament situation right now. For four rounds to the finish, the team takes 11th place, ahead of the relegation zone by only three points. I must say that at the finish the hosts look pretty good. In the six previous rounds, they have achieved three victories and tied once. Note that in the last seven matches at home, “Kayanza” lost only once.

Flambo Center

“Flambo Center” already in the championship does not solve any tournament problems. The team is now in fifth place and behind the leader by 13 points. The team is now clearly not in the best shape. The last victory was obtained at the end of January, after which she could not win in seven rounds in a row., And in the last five lost four times.

Statistics and personal meetings

Kayanza scored six victories in its last ten home games.

In five of the last six home games, Kayanza played a forecast of “total less than 2.5”.

Flambo Center have lost four of their last five matches.

In the last eight away matches, Flambo Center lost five times.

In the last five away matches, Flambo Center played a prediction of “both will score.”

Opponents scored each other in all three full-time matches.

Forecast

“Kayanza” is now in a difficult situation. The team plays well at home, and given the huge motivation, as well as the fact that Flambo Center is now in crisis, it is worth putting on the hosts.