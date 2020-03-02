Kayserispor vs Göztepe: live stream, preview, prediction

Kayserispor vs Göztepe. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 2, 2020)

Read our forecast for the pair Kayserispor – Geztepe, which will fight on March 2. Guests stopped losing, will their successful series last?

Kayserispor

Kayserispor is trying to get out of the relegation zone, but it does not work well for him. The team in the league scored only 16 points, six points to the waterline. “Stars of Anatolia” defeated “Denizlispor” (1: 0) and tied with “Ankaragucu” (1: 1), “Antalyaspor” (2: 2) and “Konyaspor” (2: 2).

In the infirmary are Ziya Alkurt, Levent Gulen and Hakan Arikan .

Göztepe

Goztepe looks pretty good in the current championship. The team in the standings is located in the middle, namely on the eighth line with 34 points in the piggy bank. The team of Ilkhan Palut ended the last match in a draw with Gaziantep (1: 1).

Serdak Gürler is now in amazing shape, he was able to score six goals in the league.

Statistics

“Kayserispor” in home bouts miss two goals in two games in a row.

Goztepe has not lost six games in a row.

Goztepe have been able to score seven goals over the past three away matches.

Forecast

In the current standoff, guests are the clear favorites. The team is in great shape and pretty good playing away. The hosts act weakly and uncertainly, but create moments. We propose to put on a large total, because in full-time meetings these clubs play extremely productively.

Our forecast is a total of more (2.5) in Winline BC for 2.07.