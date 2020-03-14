Kayserispor vs Yeni Malatyaspor live streaming free for the Turkish Süper Lig

Kayserispor vs Yeni Malatyaspor. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 15, 2020)

Kayserispor will fight Yeni Malatyaspor on March 15 at home, read our forecast. Guests have not won for seven games. Will they be able to improve and start winning?

Kayserispor

Kayserispor performs terribly this season. The team is an outsider, and only six points can save it from relegation from the league. The last five meetings for the “red-yellow-black” went pretty well, they were able to win two victories, play twice in a draw and suffer one defeat. The team of Marius Shumudike distinguished himself in matches against Denizlispor (1-0) and Goztepe (1-0).

In the infirmary there are Ziya Alkurt, Alpay Celebi, Levent Gulen, Nurettin Korkmaz and Hakan Arikan .

Yeni Malatyaspor

“Yeni Malatyaspor” recently looks uncertain and show vague results. The team still can’t get together and has not won seven consecutive games. This led her to 14th place in the standings. The past five games of the fans of the “red-yellow” were shocked. Their favorite team lost four times and only once tied against Konyaspor (1: 1).

Eren Tozlu will not be able to take part in this confrontation due to injury.

Statistics

Kayserispor scored at least one goal in recent home games.

Yeni Malatyaspor has scored a maximum of one goal in his last five away matches.

“Yeni Malatyaspor” won the last meeting in person.

Forecast

Both teams perform this season not exactly. What is the first, that the second team has not recently shown a proper game. We offer to play a bet on low total, because recent matches show us that teams score and miss a little, very little, trying to play reliably.

Our forecast is a total less than (2.5) in Winline BC for 1.94.